Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city
Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city

A barber in an explosion-cratered shop in Beirut, Lebanon, wearing a mask but doing his job, maybe the ultimate symbol of 2020 endurance.

Aftermath footage of damaged buildings at Beirut port after massive explosion [Video]

Aftermath footage of damaged buildings at Beirut port after massive explosion

A Chinese citizen residing in Lebanon captured the scene of damaged buildings at Beirut port after a massive explosion at around 6 pm on August 4.

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city [Video]

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city

Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews

Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless [Video]

Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless

A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross...

