Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city
A barber in an explosion-cratered shop in Beirut, Lebanon, wearing a mask but doing his job, maybe the ultimate symbol of 2020 endurance.
favier RT @carlesdijous: #Beirut #explosions aftermath: Aerial footage shows extent of devastation. Drone captures destruction in Lebanese capital… 8 seconds ago
Craig Anderson RT @BBCWorld: Latest pictures show the aftermath of a massive explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut
Nearly 300,000 people are homeless and… 39 seconds ago
Ipomea RT @CNN: Hundreds of people in Beirut have been reported missing by family members in the aftermath of Tuesday’s blast, raising fears that… 1 minute ago
DiasporaEngager UN peacekeepers stand with Lebanese in aftermath of Beirut blast |.
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has been bus... https://t.co/iFTsUSaaXO 11 minutes ago
Global Diaspora News UN peacekeepers stand with Lebanese in aftermath of Beirut blast |.
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has been bus... https://t.co/wsJ1YK3nJZ 11 minutes ago
Aftermath footage of damaged buildings at Beirut port after massive explosionA Chinese citizen residing in Lebanon captured the scene of damaged buildings at Beirut port after a massive explosion at around 6 pm on August 4.
Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated cityLebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews
Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homelessA massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross...