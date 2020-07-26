Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast

Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut.

A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon [Video]

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Government defends Spain quarantine move [Video]

Government defends Spain quarantine move

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Shadow healthsecretary Jon Ashworth called the handling of the new measures "shambolic".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers [Video]

Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion [Video]

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion

Credit: Animals Lebanon. Dog owners are welcomed by their beloved pets inBeirut, Lebanon, after non-profit animal organisation Animals Lebanon soughtto reunite them following a large explosion in the capital on Tuesday August4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Trump on Beirut explosion, coronavirus relief negotiations. mail-in voting

 President Trump is contradicting local Lebanese officials by suggesting that the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut was an "attack." Lebanon says a stockpile of..
CBS News

Utter devastation after huge explosion in Beirut

 Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital,..
USATODAY.com
Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon [Video]

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Hassan Diab Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction [Video]

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction

Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000. It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city’s port, where the explosion occurred. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that “those responsible will pay the price for this disaster.” Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:40Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews

The Conversation: What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

 COMMENT: The Lebanese capital Beirut was rocked on Tuesday evening local time by an explosion that has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.The..
New Zealand Herald

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue

 Rescue efforts continue a day after the explosion that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut blast captured at bride's photoshoot [Video]

Beirut blast captured at bride's photoshoot

Watch the moment the explosion in Beirut was caught on camera during this bride's photoshoot.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:36Published
Extent of Beirut blast damage revealed as civilians explore ruins and death toll reaches 135 [Video]

Extent of Beirut blast damage revealed as civilians explore ruins and death toll reaches 135

The sheer extent of the devastating damage caused by the Beirut blast that rocked Lebanon's capital city on Tuesday night (August 4) is laid bare in this video, filmed today (August 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:02Published
Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion [Video]

Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion

Up to 300,000 people have lost their homes with damage estimated at billions of dollars.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:20Published