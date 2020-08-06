Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
coronavirus state aug 6 2020
You're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

Tom kenny is focusing on our online journalism tonight.

Governor andy behsear says coronavirus case numbers show the state's mask mandate is working so he's extending it for another 30 days.

He also says we can expect bars to reopen with some changes...including a rule that everyone must stay seated.

Restaurants will also likely go back to 50% capacity...with an emphasis on outdoor seating and a 10 p-m curfew for bars and restaurants...mean ing that's the last time food and drink can be served...then people will be allowed an hour or so to finish up and leave.

The governor also announced the state fair in louisville will go on this year from august 20th through the 30th...but it will only be open to participants.

But one of kentucky's most popular fall festivals is the latest victim of the virus.

The 33rd annual woolly worm festival in beattyville in lee county has been canceled due to the virus.

That vote coming last night from the lee county festival committee.

The festival draws more than one- hundred thousand people each year.

It's a celebration of the woolly worm, which is a fuzzy caterpillar known as banded woolly bears.

Folklore has it, the worm forecasts the weather for the upcoming winter.

A woolly worm's body has thirteen segments, each corresponding to a week in winter.

If a segment is light brown, that means the week will be mild.

If it's black, that means a harsh, cold week.

The festival is always held the last full weekend in october...but not this year.

This will be a huge blow to the local economy.

### fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor coronavirus12.jpg new case ... now, let's look at kentucky's coronavirus numbers.

The governor announced 516 new confirmed cases of the virus for a total of 33,254.

There have been eight new deaths...760 kentuckians lost to the virus.

The positivity rate stands at five- point-51 percent.

### results are back from the first day of mass testing at the university of kentucky.

On that first day...monday...12 people tested positive.

16-hundred were tested total.

Testing will be available to all students for free through at least august 22nd...as a way to create a baseline as the university works to stay open and keep people healthy.

### three men's soccer players are out at the university of louisville...three others suspended after a party that reportedly led to nearly 30 coronavirus cases within u of l's athletic department.

The courier journal reports the three dismissed players organized the party and have violated team rules in the past.

The cases connected to the party have put a temporary stop to practice for all u of l sports.

### some morehead state athletes have also tested positive.

Wmky radio in morehead reports school president dr. jay morgan confirmed those students arrived early to campus and wer taken to the hospital after testing positive...per n-c-double-a guidelines.

The radio station reports the students were then released and quarantined.

### another




