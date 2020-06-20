Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published