How San Diego can get off the state watch list

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:05s
How San Diego can get off the state watch list

How San Diego can get off the state watch list

For the first time in 40 days, San Diego County has fallen below the state's County Monitoring List threshold for coronavirus case rate.

SIX NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTEDBRINGING THE TOTAL TO 638.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE NUMBERSHERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY ARETRENDING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONAND ARE OPTIMISTIC LOCAL SCHOOLSCOULD GET PERMISSION TO REOPENTHEIR CAMPUSES HERE IN A MATTEROF WEEKS.OUR ABC 10NEWS ANCHOR DEREKSTAAHL GOES IN DEPTH ON THOSENUMBERS TO EXPLAIN WHAT IT WILLTAKE FOR THAT TO HAPPEN.




Officials say county may be closer to getting off state list [Video]

Officials say county may be closer to getting off state list

Health officials say San Diego County may be closer to removing itself from the state's monitoring list if local COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:46
San Mateo County Health Officer Criticizes State COVID-19 Response [Video]

San Mateo County Health Officer Criticizes State COVID-19 Response

Maria Medina reports on the Health Officer for San Mateo County issuing a scathing criticism of California’s current COVID-19 watch list and policy for closing businesses. (8-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09
San Mateo Supervisor Seeks Fines For Mask Violations After Businesses Forced To Close Again [Video]

San Mateo Supervisor Seeks Fines For Mask Violations After Businesses Forced To Close Again

A San Mateo County supervisor is seeking steep fines for those not wearing masks after the county was placed on the state's COVID-19 watch list, forcing salons, gyms and other businesses to suspend..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:40