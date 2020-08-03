How San Diego can get off the state watch list Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:05s - Published 10 minutes ago How San Diego can get off the state watch list For the first time in 40 days, San Diego County has fallen below the state's County Monitoring List threshold for coronavirus case rate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SIX NEW DEATHS WERE REPORTEDBRINGING THE TOTAL TO 638.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE NUMBERSHERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY ARETRENDING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONAND ARE OPTIMISTIC LOCAL SCHOOLSCOULD GET PERMISSION TO REOPENTHEIR CAMPUSES HERE IN A MATTEROF WEEKS.OUR ABC 10NEWS ANCHOR DEREKSTAAHL GOES IN DEPTH ON THOSENUMBERS TO EXPLAIN WHAT IT WILLTAKE FOR THAT TO HAPPEN.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Len 🍻 RT @10News: San Diego County was placed on California's watch list on July 3 after it crossed the state metric of 100 cases per 100,000 peo… 1 minute ago 10News San Diego County was placed on California's watch list on July 3 after it crossed the state metric of 100 cases per… https://t.co/BTHVmjRMdO 4 minutes ago Sofia Seikaly San Diego County falls below state watch list threshold for first time since July 3 https://t.co/wbARUotu0C 5 minutes ago Trey Jasso RT @BrandonNews8: Our case rate dropped below 100 per 100k for the first time since late June. It now must remain there for 14 consecutive… 7 minutes ago jennyjenjen Come on, San Diego! We can do this! • County under watch list limit for first time in 40 days https://t.co/ibcoujoMnH 8 minutes ago Elijah Satcher I greatly appreciate @Coach_JLT for an individual virtual tour of San Diego state university! I Was truly stunned b… https://t.co/JYKdYEHVI4 11 minutes ago Jonathan Shradar RT @TBMento: San Diego County is now below the state's coronavirus case rate threshold. 15 minutes ago PAG METER Congratulations to one of the top soccer players in the Central Section!Former SJM Panther and current Buchanan Bea… https://t.co/qhIqQlplcj 18 minutes ago