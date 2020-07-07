India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL

7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers



A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18 seconds video. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills. Pari, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak, is coached by her father. She aspires to represent Indian women's cricket team and break all batting records. Pari's father had played with former India cricketer Ajay Ratra and Joginder Sharma. This is not the first time Pari has caught the eye of former cricketers. Earlier, Pari had bowled over former cricketers with her solid technique. Pari's first video surfaced on social media in April this year. She was appreciated by cricketers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan. The English captains were in awe of the 7-year-old's batting. India women cricketers like Shikha Pandey too had reacted on the clip.

