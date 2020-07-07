Global  
 

India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:09s - Published
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Indian cricketer

MS Dhoni retirement leaves a void in world cricket

 India's most successful captain and one of the all-time greats had a profound impact on the sport.
BBC News
End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket [Video]

End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

MS Dhoni: Ex-India captain announces retirement

 India great and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni retires at the age of 39.
BBC News
7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers [Video]

7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers

A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18 seconds video. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills. Pari, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak, is coached by her father. She aspires to represent Indian women's cricket team and break all batting records. Pari's father had played with former India cricketer Ajay Ratra and Joginder Sharma. This is not the first time Pari has caught the eye of former cricketers. Earlier, Pari had bowled over former cricketers with her solid technique. Pari's first video surfaced on social media in April this year. She was appreciated by cricketers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan. The English captains were in awe of the 7-year-old's batting. India women cricketers like Shikha Pandey too had reacted on the clip.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

BCCI did right by cancelling partnership with Vivo for IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla [Video]

BCCI did right by cancelling partnership with Vivo for IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 06 welcomed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of suspending sponsorship with Chinese smartphone maker's Indian arm Vivo for this year's IPL edition. He said, "I think it's the right decision taken by the BCCI. We all support this decision. As far as revenue concern, whenever IPL goes out revenues are affected. But in the current situation the utmost priority for BCCI is to start cricket."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Indian Premier League: China's Vivo dropped as cricket tournament sponsor

 The decision over smartphone manufacturer Vivo comes in the wake of tensions between the countries.
BBC News
'ICC took appropriate decision': Ex-IPL Chairman on T20 World Cup postponed [Video]

'ICC took appropriate decision': Ex-IPL Chairman on T20 World Cup postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 20 announced the postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on the matter, former Chairman of IPL and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has taken an appropriate decision by postponing the 2020 T20 World Cup. We all are waiting for this decision and I think this is the right and correct decision taken by ICC. In current situation it's very difficult to host this kind of tournament." The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

