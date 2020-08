Democratic National Convention starts tonight

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:32s - Published 9 minutes ago

DNC happening tonight, expected to focus on COVID-19, unemployment, and racial injustice.

CONVENTION.AN EVENT, THAT IS TRADITIONALLYTHE BIGGEST GATHERING OFDEMOCRATS EVERY FOUR YEARS.

WITHTHE PANDEMIC, IT WILL OBVIOUSLYBE DIFFERENT.FROM OUR SCRIPPS SISTER STATION- RYAN JENKINS HAS THELATEST.(RYAN ON CAM) I'M RYAN JENKINSREPORTING OUTSIDE OF THEWISCONSIN CENTER AHEAD OF NIGHTONE OF THE D-N-C.DESPITE THE FACT THAT NEARLY ALLEVENTS WILL BE VIRTUAL -- YOUCAN SEE THE SECURITY PERIMETERSTILL IN PLACE HEREBEHIND ME.

NIGHT ONE'S THEME ---"WE THE PEOPLE" --- AND IT'SALREADY PACKED FULL OF SPEECHESTHAT WILL ADDRESSSOME OF THE BIGGEST TOPICS ONTHE MINDS OF VOTERS THISELECTION YEAR.

(FS-1) ACCORDINGTO ORGANIZERS, COVID-19,UNEMPLOYMENT, AND RACIALINJUSTICE WILL ALL BEADDRESSED.

THREE CRISES THATSOME BELIEVE JOEBIDEN'S LEADERSHIP WOULD HELPOVERCOME.

THEMOSTLY VIRTUAL EVENTS WILL BEGINWITH SPEECHES BYFORMER FIRST LADY MICHELLEOBAMA, SENATORS BERNIE SANDERSAND AMY KLOBUCHAR..... GOVERNORSANDREW CUOMO OF NEW YORK ANDGRETCHEN WHITMER OF MICHIGAN ...AND WISCONSIN CONGRESSWOMA NGWEN MOORE ... AMONG OTHERS.FORMER REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR OFOHIO - JOHNKASICH - IS ALSO SCHEDULED TOSPEAK.

(FS) THERE WILL ALSO BEPERFORMANCES BY MAGGIE ROGERSAND LEON BRIDGESTONIGHT AND BEFORE THE BIGKICK-OFF -- SEVERALIMPORTANT CAUCUS AND COUNCILMEETINGS ARETAKING PLACE VIRTUALLYTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.

(RYAN ONCAM) THERE WILL ALSO BE A "PRE-SHOW" CALLED "YOUR VOICE -YOUR VOTE" STARTING AT 8 --SEVEN CENTRAL.

