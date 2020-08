President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:57s - Published 16 minutes ago President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC On day two of the all-virtual Democratic Convention former-VP Joe Biden officially gets his party's presidential nomination which will be followed by speeches from his wife and two former presidents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example'



On day one of the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published 17 hours ago DNC Schedule released



We're getting a clearer picture of what events are taking place in person in Milwaukee during the four-day run of the Democratic National Convention. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago