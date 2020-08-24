Global  
 

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Police Shoot Black Man In The Back

Protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a Black man in the back as he was getting into his car.


Kenosha shooting: US police shooting of black man sparks protests

Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times in the...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comMediaiteNPR


Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after a video captured Wisconsin police shooting a Black man...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR


Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man

The Wisconsin city of Kenosha has been gripped by protests after police appeared to shoot an...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



b_morsoul

Brandon “BMorSoul” M. RT @Javannaaa: TRIGGER WARNING: Police Shooting Black Man in Kenosha, WI. He is getting into his vehicle and they shoot him several times i… 2 seconds ago

haunted5sos

Tori 😝 RT @abc4utah: Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in… 3 seconds ago

ARKovnat

Alex Kovnat Yeah, right. Knowing our country’s nerves are on edge and people are frustrated about covid 19-related shutdowns, p… https://t.co/HbicXxss2v 6 seconds ago

kboynton11

Kboynton RT @matthewamiller: Nationwide protests, a sea change in public opinion, more scrutiny than ever before, and a police officer still feels e… 30 seconds ago

SJPFISH

❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG RT @MelanieMetz6: This is UNFREAKINBELIEVABLE to me that these savages are allowed to burn cities down, riot,loot and now blatantly going a… 49 seconds ago

akajacqueline

J RT @MaxGeopolitics: As protesters burn dump trucks in #kenoshawisconsin, following yet another police execution of an unarmed black man, on… 52 seconds ago

KantoLamin

Gunnerlamin RT @Nclarke30: Wisconsin Police shoot Jacob Blake In The Back 7 Times In Broad Daylight while his children watch! Please stop saying all l… 53 seconds ago

dave42w

Dave Warnock @LouLouKing8 @livesmattershow I'm not blindly following anyone. My views are I'm saying that 1. The police should n… https://t.co/SnPTJaPcQV 54 seconds ago


