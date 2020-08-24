Police Shoot Black Man In The Back
Protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a Black man in the back as he was getting into his car.
Brandon “BMorSoul” M. RT @Javannaaa: TRIGGER WARNING: Police Shooting Black Man in Kenosha, WI. He is getting into his vehicle and they shoot him several times i… 2 seconds ago
Tori 😝 RT @abc4utah: Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in… 3 seconds ago
Alex Kovnat Yeah, right. Knowing our country’s nerves are on edge and people are frustrated about covid 19-related shutdowns, p… https://t.co/HbicXxss2v 6 seconds ago
Kboynton RT @matthewamiller: Nationwide protests, a sea change in public opinion, more scrutiny than ever before, and a police officer still feels e… 30 seconds ago
❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG RT @MelanieMetz6: This is UNFREAKINBELIEVABLE to me that these savages are allowed to burn cities down, riot,loot and now blatantly going a… 49 seconds ago
J RT @MaxGeopolitics: As protesters burn dump trucks in #kenoshawisconsin, following yet another police execution of an unarmed black man, on… 52 seconds ago
Gunnerlamin RT @Nclarke30: Wisconsin Police shoot Jacob Blake In The Back 7 Times In Broad Daylight while his children watch!
Please stop saying all l… 53 seconds ago
Dave Warnock @LouLouKing8 @livesmattershow I'm not blindly following anyone. My views are I'm saying that
1. The police should n… https://t.co/SnPTJaPcQV 54 seconds ago
Teens arrested for drugging and robbing Tinder datesTwo alleged teenage thieves dubbed the ‘Black Widows’ by cops have been arrested for drugging a series of men they met on Tinder before robbing them.The teenagers, one aged 18 and one who is a..
Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In WisconsinProtests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old..
Man Charged With Torture After Shooting Black Cat With High-Powered Crossbow ArrowPolice in Arlington have arrested Tommy Wayne Hasting, a man they say is responsible for shooting a cat with a high-powered crossbow. Katie Johnston reports.