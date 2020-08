Red Dirt Atheist @NuckChorris16 Here's the Christian movie I'm looking forward to. https://t.co/slDZLVODhz 1 hour ago

Problematic Candidate 💋 RT @JGRebull: Just finished watching Fatima The Movie. Based on a true story, it is a beautiful film for all times and relevant for the ti… 2 hours ago

Kenneth Carroll RT @GodBibleChurch: Home of the Online Worship Experience A list of ways you can Serve God today Steps to move closer to God Bible study su… 7 hours ago

† The Way of Peace † Home of the Online Worship Experience A list of ways you can Serve God today Steps to move closer to God Bible stud… https://t.co/HvzupdXMtR 7 hours ago

MagicMark RT @margaretcho: FAITH BASED the movie, drops 10/9 and I’m in it. Bout to take you to church 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ro8WQzBVek 8 hours ago

Pia de Solenni Great to see quality faith-based films. I felt like my money was fairly spent, that I wasn't simply supporting a good idea of a movie. 4/4 10 hours ago

Phyllis A. Gilchrist RT @Suntimes: In the flourishing genre of faith-based movies, this is one of the better efforts we’ve seen, writes Richard Roeper. https://… 18 hours ago