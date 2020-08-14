Transport Secretary defends the government’s U-turns

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains “continue to flow” once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an “urgent” meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are “significant gaps” in the UK’s Brexit border preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has acknowledged that varying advice for quarantining when arriving in different UK nations from abroad "is a bit confusing", amid holidaymakers' calls for clarity.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that he understands holidaymakers' frustrations concerning England's coronavirus quarantine exemption list, but has stressed the importance of acting in order to "protect the gains" the country has made in its fight against Covid-19.
Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - "We don't want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing".
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai. Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes
Construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs.