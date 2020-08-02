‘Can win alone, but will stick with JDU’: RK Singh on upcoming Bihar polls

Union Minister RK Singh has said that the BJP can win elections in Bihar by itself but will not leave the JDU.

Singh, who is Member of Parliament from Arrah constituency in Bihar, said that it the 2019 Lok Sabha polls made it very evident that BJP is the most popular party in the state.

The Union Minister however reiterated that the BJP would not abandon its long time partner JDU.

Singh also spoke on the seat sharing issue and said that it would be settled amicably.

He added that seat sharing should be based on the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh also took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan and said that the bloc has disintegrated and is nowhere in the fray in the upcoming Bihar polls and added that the induction of Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustan Awam Morcha into the NDA was evidence of the same.

He also said that many MLAs and MLCs who were with the Grand Alliance have also crossed over to the NDA.

