‘Can win alone, but will stick with JDU’: RK Singh on upcoming Bihar polls

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) from Arrah, RK Singh said that BJP can form government on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, but will continue to be with old ally JD(U). While talking about distribution of seats, RK Singh said that the seat division should be based on the performance of BJP in the last year's Lok Sabha elections. "We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there's no doubt in it. But, we've been in partnership with the Janata Dal (United) since 1996, and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don't leave our friends," said RK Singh. RK Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us... Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only."
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice and family also wants the same." "Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn't file an FIR and didn't tell who they are probing," he added. Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, a day after his death by suicide.
Locals in Devachan area of Leh who gathered for the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzing raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Indian Army Zindabad'. Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal and BJP's National General Secretary Ram Madhav attended his funeral. Tenzing lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with NRIs from Bihar. He said, "India is emerging as big manufacturing centre and global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that it must have other places apart from China. I have been told Apple has shifted around 8 of its factories to India from China." He further said, "When something happened with China in Ladakh, our Prime Minister stood firmly and made it very clear that India shall not compromise on its sovereignty. This bold stand of India is being globally recognised from US, UK and Japan to Australia."
The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday. The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year. Manjhi, who left the NDA in 2018 to join hands with the Mahagathbandhan, will help the NDA in its Dalit outreach in the state. While the formal announcement of his joining the NDA, will be made by Manjhi himself on Thursday, party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that HAM (S) will not merge with any other party and is joining the NDA as it wants development in the state. The party spokesperson lauded the effort of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during these tough times. HAM’S induction into the NDA comes at a time when JDU and the LDP have been engaged in a cold war ahead of the polls. Manjhi had on August 20 severed ties with the Grand Alliance after spending two-and-a-half years in the opposition coalition. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020? Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask? Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular actresses from the '90s, Raveena Tandon, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road and Dr Neeta Bali, Principal, G.D. Goenka World Schools, Sohna Road, as they discuss the key highlights of the New Education Policy that was launched by the Union Cabinet on July 29. This leg of Spotlight brought to you by HT City, puts the focus on how K-12 education would get affected after the pandemic, with the new policy in place.
After over five months of coronavirus shutdown, Kalka-Shimla railway heritage line between Solan to Shimla restarted especially to ferry candidates going for National Defense Academy (NDA) examination. Only two passengers travelled via train today. An NDA aspirant, Anurag travelled with his father on the train today. They travelled over 47 kilometres, in the seven coach passenger train, which has a sitting capacity of 248 passengers. The Chief Commercial Inspector of the Kalka-Shimla Railway, Amar Singh Thakur said, "Train has been started for one day amid COVID-19 pandemic to provide transportation to the candidates appearing in the NDA examination."