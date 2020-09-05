New State Ads Warn People To Avoid Partying Over Labor Day Weekend
The state is taking a new approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the holiday weekend.
Hot Holiday Weekend Warning At State BeachesLos Angeles County officials say they are increasing staffing in preparation for expected large crowds during the Labor Day weekend. Stacey Butler reports.
Health experts concerned Labor Day weekend could lead to rise in COVID-19 casesState officials and health experts are stressing caution ahead of Labor Day weekend, and are concerned there may be another spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gun Violence Down In Coney Island Amid Spike In NYC ShootingsAs we head into the Labor Day weekend, the NYPD is preparing new tactics to tackle gun violence. Shootings are up citywide for the most part, but one neighborhood is experiencing a decline; CBS2's Ali..