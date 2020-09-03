Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death

This report produced by Jonah Green.

[NFA] A large crowd of demonstrators flooded the streets Friday in Rochester , New York to protest the March death of a Black man Daniel Prude in police custody.

(CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned..

A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York City's Times Square over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude,..

NEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..

State in the northeastern United States

New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

The officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..

Rochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to disperse. Some demonstrators were hurling projectiles.

Friday night's protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said.

City in Western New York

Rochester, New York City in Western New York

There's outraged over the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, N.Y., which happened in March. Body...

The seven officers involved in Daniel Prude's death have been suspended a day after Prude's family...

Rochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to...