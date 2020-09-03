Global  
 

Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death

Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death

Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death

[NFA] A large crowd of demonstrators flooded the streets Friday in Rochester, New York to protest the March death of a Black man Daniel Prude in police custody.

Daniel Prude's death sparks third night of Rochester protests

 Friday night's protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said.
11 arrested, 3 cops hurt in third night of Rochester protests over Daniel Prude's death

 Rochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to disperse. Some demonstrators were hurling projectiles.
 
Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president says

 The officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
Tennis-Kerber through to last-16 with straight sets win over Li

 NEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..
Car drives through Times Square protesters

 A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York City's Times Square over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude,..
Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died

 (CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned..
11 arrested, 3 cops hurt in third night of Rochester protests over Daniel Prude's death

Rochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to...
Rochester, N.Y., Police Officers Involved In Daniel Prude's Death Are Suspended

The seven officers involved in Daniel Prude's death have been suspended a day after Prude's family...
Daniel Prude's Death Ruled A Homicide. He Was Restrained By Police

There's outraged over the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, N.Y., which happened in March. Body...
johnnyutah805

john enriquez WTF FUCK THE POLICE I CAN’T BREATHE: Protests Erupt In New York Over Video Of Police Murder Of Daniel Prude… https://t.co/LiROpQN1zk 13 hours ago

shybutforceful

super RT @dcexaminer: Multiple people were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass during protests in Rochester https://t.co/0gU… 15 hours ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner Multiple people were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass during protests in Rochester https://t.co/0gUEaDMf2o 1 day ago

theprotagnews

Protagonist News RT @dcexaminer: Multiple people were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass during protests in Rochester https://t.co/ept… 2 days ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner Multiple people were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass during protests in Rochester https://t.co/eptnj5iSU1 2 days ago

RadDadCommand

Bill Brown WTF now 😳 they've not done enough damage to people! https://t.co/6SkxPOqBQb 2 days ago

fearnothing23

Jacque King RT @TonyDLeonardi: Nine arrested after protests erupt in Rochester over body cam footage of Daniel Prude arrest For @dcexaminer, I write… 2 days ago

Twiter_org

Anonymous I CAN’T BREATHE: Protests Erupt In New York Over Video Of Police Murder Of Daniel Prude https://t.co/oc2fFL5uOd via @anewspost_com 2 days ago


Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude [Video]

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude

Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue [Video]

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue

Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

