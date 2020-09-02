Global  
 

Beautiful Labor Day Weekend
This labor day weekend--- shaping up to end on a nice note... storm team44 meteorologist caleb chevalier - has a look at what's in store for our week ahead..... temperatures will be roughly average for the next few days along with a bit of humidity.

Sunshine will mix with clouds for your labor day as winds blow from the south and southwest.

Rain doesn't enter the picture until thursday.

While there will be a cooldown coming by friday, the latest data doesn't cool us off as much as previously thought.




