Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Friday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 136 points or 0.35 per cent at 39,115 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 56 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,576. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.8 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped by 4.6 per cent to Rs 5,051.20 per share after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Cipla ticked up by 5.4 per cent and Sun Pharma by 3 per cent while Oberoi Realty advanced by 2.4 per cent. Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Wirpo traded with a positive bias. FMCG stocks fell with Hindustan Uniliver slipping by 1.4 per cent, Nestle India by 0.3 per cent and Britannia by 0.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded flat with a positive bias during early hours on September 16 while Asian stocks rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 60 points or 0.15 per cent at 39,105 while the Nifty 50 gained by 19 points or 0.16 per cent at 11,540. Except for Nifty IT and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto gaining by 2 per cent and realty by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra accelerated by 4.7 per cent to Rs 642.40 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3 per cent. Tata Motors gained by 2.5 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.7 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.6 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded half a per cent higher during early hours on August 27 with the start of September futures and options series. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex up by 199 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,312 while the Nifty 50 gained by 53 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,612. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Punjab National Bank was up by 3.5 per cent at Rs 36.55 per share while State Bank of India gained by 1.6 per cent to Rs 219.10. Axis bank ticked up by 3.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Larsen and Toubro and energy majors like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and ONGC. However, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Monday after choppy trading as traders booked profit after an initial spurt in the morning session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 97 points or 0.25 per cent at 38,757 while the Nifty 50 lost by 43 points or 0.38 per cent at 11,421. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service dipping by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and pharma by 0.8 per cent. But Nifty IT jumped by 4.3 per cent, realty by 3.6 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Airtel dipped by 3.7 per cent to close at Rs 473.10 per share while Bajaj Finance lost by 3.2 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 3.1 per cent
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday on the back of positive global cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase three trial. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 273 points or 0.7 per cent at 39,127 while the Nifty 50 gained by 69 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,534.Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT gaining by 2.2 per cent and realty by 3.1 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies spurted by 6.3 per cent to Rs 765 per share while Tech Mahindra moved up by 2.7 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.8 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and Wipro by 1.6 per cent.Realty major DLF ticked up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 157.55 per share while Oberoi Realty advanced by 4 per cent to Rs 392. The others which gained were Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HDFC.However, those which lost were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bharti Infratel.
Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on September 11 as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 14 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,855 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.13 per cent at 11,464. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were flat except for Nifty IT which gained by 1.3 per cent.Among stocks, Wipro advanced by 2.8 per cent to Rs 292.55 per share while Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services moved up by 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session.
Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on August 11 with metal and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.76 per cent at 38,473 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,347. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 per cent to Rs 426 per share while Hindalco gained by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent. The other prominent winners were HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints and ITC. However, Titan lost by 3.9 per cent a day after the jewellery-to-eyewear maker reported a net standalone loss of Rs 270 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a profit of Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out all intra-day gains to end flat on Wednesday but metal and auto stocks gained substantially. When the closing bell rang, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 25 points or 0.07 per cent at 37,663 but the Nifty 50 gained by 6 points or 0.06 per cent at 11,102. Except for Nifty pharma, PSU bank and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal moving up by 4.2 per cent and auto by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco emerged as the top gainer by adding 8.6 per cent at Rs 176.40 per share. Tata Steel was up by 6.6 per cent at Rs 397.05 while JSW Steel ticked up by 3 per cent to Rs 235.15 per share.