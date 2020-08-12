Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Report by Jonesia.
Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations...