Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches
Iceland v England: Nations League match preview
Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have each been sent home by Gareth Southgate from England duty after...
Daily Star - Published
'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach
Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:56Published
Denmark hopeful England game goes ahead
Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the relevant authorities will be in contact with UEFA to ensure Tuesday’s game against England can go ahead without concern following Phil Foden and Mason..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:21Published
Foden, Greenwood dropped over covid breach
England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home after breaching coronavirus protocols.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 08:06Published
