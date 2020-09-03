Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he will be realising the dream "of every kid on the estate" if he makes his England debut this week.

Allegations England's Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood broke quarantine rules in Iceland are being investigated by the FA.

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Raheem Sterling "has a massive impact" on the whole England squad, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate.

