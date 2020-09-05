Global  
 

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable.

Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.


Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct [Video]

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Denmark v England: Gareth Southgate hints at formation change

 Manager Gareth Southgate says England might play with a back three on Tuesday when they face Denmark in their second Nations League match.
BBC News
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:41Published
Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Phil Foden Phil Foden English association football player

England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood to leave camp after quarantine breach

 Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News

England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood quarantine breach claims investigated by FA

 Allegations England's Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood broke quarantine rules in Iceland are being investigated by the FA.
BBC News

Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood English association football player

England striker Greenwood apologises over Covid breach

 England forward Mason Greenwood apologises after being dropped from the squad over a breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland.
BBC News

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Denmark 0-0 England: Three Lions pick up uninspiring Nations League point

 England labour their way to an uninspiring Nations League draw in Denmark.
BBC News
Nations League match preview: Denmark v England [Video]

Nations League match preview: Denmark v England

An in-depth match preview as Denmark take on England in the Nations League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Haaland stars as Norway thrash Northern Ireland

 Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both score twice as Northern Ireland suffer a 5-1 humbling by Norway in their Nations League game in Belfast.
BBC News

Scotland come from behind to beat makeshift Czechs

 Scotland come from behind to beat a makeshift Czech Republic and go top of their Nations League group.
BBC News

Iceland Iceland Island country in the North Atlantic

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England


Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe [Video]

Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe

In the early days of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed using NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen could worsen the disease. But now, UPI reports a new study from Denmark, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, shows that's just not true. Among NSAID users with COVID-19, the data showed nearly 25% needed to be hospitalized, 5% required admission to the intensive care unit and 6.3% died.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Foden and Greenwood dropped after breaching coronavirus protocols, Southgate confirms

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been dropped by England and face disciplinary action after...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Gareth Southgate's warning to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after England shame

Gareth Southgate's warning to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after England shame England manager Gareth Southgate has issued a warning to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after their...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphTamworth Herald


‘There is a discipline issue within the England squad’, talkSPORT told as Ally McCoist says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood ‘have absolutely blown it’

Gareth Southgate has a ‘discipline issue’ on his hands within the England squad, talkSPORT has...
talkSPORT - Published


Foden and Greenwood need support [Video]

Foden and Greenwood need support

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are in agreement that there needs to be a level of tolerance towards Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after their recent coronavirus rule breach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:52Published
'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake' [Video]

'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake'

Graeme Souness says Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden should not be 'hung out to dry' after breaking coronavirus protocols and being sent home from England's Nations League squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Investigations continue into Foden, Greenwood breach [Video]

Investigations continue into Foden, Greenwood breach

Rob Dorsett reports from Iceland on the latest developments surrounding Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden after the pair were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published