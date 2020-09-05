Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland
England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable.
Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against
Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.
