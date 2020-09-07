Global  
 

Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

More mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday morning and afternoon around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to "immediate and imminent danger."


Officials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.

