Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day
More mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday morning and afternoon around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to "immediate and imminent danger."
Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoonOfficials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.
California Wildfires Midday RoundupFrom dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)
