El Dorado fire, sparked by smoke device at gender reveal party, grows to more than 9,000 acres
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published
El Dorado fire, sparked by smoke device at gender reveal party, grows to more than 9,000 acres
The El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County, California has grown to more than 9,000 acres.
By 8:40 pm on Monday night (September 7) the fire, which was sparked by a smoke device at a gender reveal party, had burned 9,671 acres and was 7% contained.
Footage filmed by Kimberly Clarke on September 7 in Yucaipa shows the fire burning.
