El Dorado Fire, Caused By Gender Reveal Stunt, Burns More Than 22K Acres
To date, one fatality has been recorded, as the body of a missing firefighter was located.
13 others have been injured due to the fire and thousands were evacuated.
California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it startedFirefighters in California's San Bernadino National Forest continue to battle the El Dorado Fire that has been burning since September 5.
Footage from September 17 shows fire crews attempting to..
El Dorado fire in California at 17,500 acres with 54% containmentThe El Dorado Fire began on Saturday, September 5, with a bang — literally — when a firework from a gender reveal party in Yucaipa ignited a blaze that has threatened thousands of homes and caused..
Firefighters Continue To Gain Ground On 14,000-Plus Acre El Dorado FireThe fire, which erupted more than a week ago, has burned more than 14,283 acres and was at 44 percent containment. Overnight, crews reported minimal growth as firefighters continued to work to secure..