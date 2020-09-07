|
|
|
El Dorado Fire, sparked during gender reveal party, grows to 10,500+ acres
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:56s - Published
El Dorado Fire, sparked during gender reveal party, grows to 10,500+ acres
A massive blaze continues to burn near homes in the Yucaipa area three days after a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device ignited the fire during a gender reveal party at a park.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The fire was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
More than 600 firefighters in California's San Bernardino County are still struggling to contain a...
Mashable - Published
|
Firefighters in California are battling a blaze after a pyrotechnic at a gender reveal party intended...
PinkNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|