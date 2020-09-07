El Dorado Fire, sparked during gender reveal party, grows to 10,500+ acres

Global  
 

A massive blaze continues to burn near homes in the Yucaipa area three days after a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device ignited the fire during a gender reveal party at a park.


The fire was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party...
More than 600 firefighters in California's San Bernardino County are still struggling to contain a...
Firefighters in California are battling a blaze after a pyrotechnic at a gender reveal party intended...
The El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County, California has grown to more than 9,000 acres. By 8:40 pm on Monday night (September 7) the fire, which was sparked by a smoke device at a gender reveal..

Firefighters Monday continued to battle the El Dorado Fire — which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics — and..

From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)

