Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California

A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa , California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire.

As wildfires rage in California, Colorado gets blanketed with snow; Joe Biden is expected to appear in Michigan and more news to know Wednesday.

Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests..

One was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.

