Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa, California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire.


Wildfire overruns 14 firefighters in rugged California mountains

 One was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 9 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests..
USATODAY.com

Wildfires in the West, Biden in Michigan, Serena Williams: 5 things to know Wednesday

 As wildfires rage in California, Colorado gets blanketed with snow; Joe Biden is expected to appear in Michigan and more news to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Gender Reveal Party Sparks 8,000 Acre El Dorado Fire

Gender Reveal Party Sparks 8,000 Acre El Dorado Fire In what might be the most 2020 headline of the year (so far), we have learned that the fast growing...
eBaums World - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says

Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says (KGTV) — Fire officials in California say a brush fire that erupted in San Bernardino County on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCTV News


Officials Say Colored Smoke Grenade Sparked Massive California Wildfire

Officials Say Colored Smoke Grenade Sparked Massive California Wildfire Officials in California have revealed that a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” (i.e. a...
WorldNews - Published


bellapittaway

Isabella Pittaway RT @annabelcrabb: "For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you" - gender re… 45 minutes ago

TheCut

The Cut As of Tuesday, a California fire caused by a gender-reveal explosion has already burned 10,000 acres, forcing 20,00… https://t.co/gepz1JtgYG 47 minutes ago

CColpetzer

Cosette Copenhaver RT @NYMag: The fire that resulted from Saturday's gender reveal party has already reportedly burned 10,000 acres, and twenty-thousand peopl… 1 hour ago

minimurthy1234

mini murthy MD,MPH RT @TIME: Gender reveal party sparks California wildfire that burns through more than 7,000 acres https://t.co/O5rBXPUUf9 2 hours ago

owenikin82

Owen Ikin 🏳️‍🌈 Gender reveals can get in the bin. https://t.co/1r3qKFbNSc 2 hours ago

igeraud360

Ebielle🖇️ Gender reveal party sparks California fire. Smh. It must be fun watching Earth from above. - The jazz 2 hours ago

netmorenow

Michael Kristiansen Another gender reveal stunt, another avoidable bushfire. How did we get here? https://t.co/ty309m88cM #genderrevealfire 3 hours ago

ojaswirana

Ojaswi Rana Gender reveal party sparks large Californian wildfire after pyrotechnic device ignites dry grass https://t.co/DpZly6JkKw 3 hours ago


Woman Who Popularized The Gender Reveal Party Says Enough Already After Latest Wildfire [Video]

Woman Who Popularized The Gender Reveal Party Says Enough Already After Latest Wildfire

The woman best known for popularizing gender reveal parties has a message for the world: Please stop.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:19Published
California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire [Video]

California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the rescue efforts.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire [Video]

Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire

More rescues by helicopter were underway Tuesday morning for Sierra National Forest visitors trapped by the fast-moving Creek Fire in California, a state where numerous wildfires are raging and..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published