Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labor Day Holiday numbers

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Labor Day Holiday numbers

Labor Day Holiday numbers

Mississippi Highway Patrol released numbers for the Labor Day Holiday period as they’re out in full force working hard to keep our roads and those who travel them safe.

Mississippi highway patrol- released numbers for the- labor day holiday period, as- they're out in full force - working hard to keep our roads-- and those who travel them-safe.- these numbers are from troop k- district 8 for the lower six- counties.

- there were 1,118 citations- total, 22 wrecks, 14 dui arrest- 2 felony- - - - arrests and no fatalities.- the statewide total numbers - should be released later- today.- - the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Tenet' Brings in Over $20 Million at the U.S. Box Office

Tenet is doing relatively big numbers amid the pandemic at the box office. The Christopher Nolan...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

DelawareCOVID

Delaware COVID19 Tweet Aggregator RT @ValeriePumaTV: Here are the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga counties. Due to the holiday of La… 25 minutes ago

globegazette

Globe Gazette The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data on Tuesday… https://t.co/9VTw9TrIVD 27 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday… https://t.co/rVSfy5Rxy2 2 hours ago

bkmlt

Bill K RT @Phillysamess: Everyone enjoy Labor Day? Numbers for this weekend including the holiday. 33 shootings, 3 murders and 8 stabbed. @DA_Larr… 2 hours ago

TomohikoIshibas

tsan kaki vinyas 私たちはどうかしている RT @CNBC: The TSA posted the highest numbers since mid-March during Labor Day weekend for flights. The holiday weekend capped off an otherw… 4 hours ago

CNBC

CNBC The TSA posted the highest numbers since mid-March during Labor Day weekend for flights. The holiday weekend capped… https://t.co/xqz3ke4CDX 4 hours ago

mhschrader

Michael Schrader, PhD, PE On September 7, 2020, over 25k people in the US tested positive for COVID-19. Labor Day was the first day since the… https://t.co/QFDW0JtN5n 5 hours ago

Phillysamess

Phillysamess Everyone enjoy Labor Day? Numbers for this weekend including the holiday. 33 shootings, 3 murders and 8 stabbed.… https://t.co/vSmrTsjYZG 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heat, smoke drive 500,000 people to San Diego beaches over Labor Day Weekend [Video]

Heat, smoke drive 500,000 people to San Diego beaches over Labor Day Weekend

More than half a million people flocked to San Diego beaches over the three-day holiday weekend, according to San Diego lifeguards.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:00Published
COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day [Video]

COVID-19 doesn't stop families from celebrating on Lake Webster for Labor Day

With COVID-19 restrictions, many families questioned whether or not they'd be able to enjoy their Labor Day holiday like usual.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Financial Focus for September 7 [Video]

Financial Focus for September 7

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A nearly $6 million safety project starts tomorrow on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas. Over..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published