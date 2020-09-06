Labor Day Holiday numbers

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

Mississippi Highway Patrol released numbers for the Labor Day Holiday period as they’re out in full force working hard to keep our roads and those who travel them safe.

- there were 1,118 citations- total, 22 wrecks, 14 dui arrest- 2 felony- - - - arrests and no fatalities.- the statewide total numbers - should be released later- today.- - the