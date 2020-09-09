Global  
 

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.


Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row [Video]

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal [Video]

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament

Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will,..

PM Modi hails CM Chouhan for ensuring Svanidhi scheme benefits to street vendors [Video]

PM Modi hails CM Chouhan for ensuring Svanidhi scheme benefits to street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors of Madhya Pradesh. The event was held via video conferencing in the national capital on September 09. Madhya Pradesh Chief..

PM Modi holds 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with Madhya Pradesh's street vendors [Video]

PM Modi holds 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with Madhya Pradesh's street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors of Madhya Pradesh. The event was held via video conferencing in the national capital on September 09. Madhya Pradesh Chief..

