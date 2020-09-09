Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal



SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government's proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: "This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law".

