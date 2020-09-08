BEAR FIRE: Raw video of homes burning in the Bear Creek Area



Related videos from verified sources BEAR FIRE: Raw video of homes burning in Bear Creek



Raw video of homes burning in Bear Creek Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:16 Published 2 hours ago Firefighters battling wildfire flames get chased by a BULL



This is the moment firefighters tackling a massive bushfire fled in terror after they were confronted and chased - by a BULL.Firefighters were clearing the road so the fire engines could reach the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:09 Published 8 hours ago Raw Video: Rescued Campers From Creek Fire Arrive At Fresno Yosemite Airport



California National Guard video shows 46 people and four dogs arriving at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being rescued from Lake Edison by a Stockton-based Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:24 Published 23 hours ago