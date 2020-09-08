Global  
 

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus cases.


Plans to get fans back at sport in England to be reviewed - PM

 Plans for spectators to attend sporting events in England from 1 October will be reviewed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms.
Fans attending sporting events in England from October to be reviewed, says Prime Minister

 Plans for spectators to attend sporting events in England from 1 October will be reviewed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms.
PM sets out how coronavirus rules will be enforced [Video]

PM sets out how coronavirus rules will be enforced

Boris Johnson has set out how coronavirus rules are to be enforced at a press briefing in 10 Downing Street. The prime minister said: “The public wants to see stronger enforcement of the rules which are already in place”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike [Video]

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Who is most at risk from coronavirus and why? – video explainer [Video]

Who is most at risk from coronavirus and why? – video explainer

The best thing to do when trying to understand a new virus like Covid-19 is to look at the data. The Guardian's science correspondent Hannah Devlin uses the latest figures to explain who is most at..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:03Published
Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England [Video]

Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Cases in UK rise by 2,420 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Cases in UK rise by 2,420

The Government has revealed 2,420 people testing positive for coronavirus inthe last 24 hours. It brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus casesin the UK up to 352,520.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published