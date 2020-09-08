Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.

PM sets out how coronavirus rules will be enforced Boris Johnson has set out how coronavirus rules are to be enforced at a press briefing in 10 Downing Street. The prime minister said: "The public wants to see stronger enforcement of the rules which are already in place".

