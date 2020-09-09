Global  
 

Breonna Taylor to grand jury

Breonna Taylor to grand jury
Case could soon be in the hands of a grand jury.

L3: top story white report: breonna taylor case being presented to grand jury according to wave- tv in louisville.... attorney general daniel cameron's office is planning to present the case to a grand jury soon.

That presentation is expected to last two days.... and will determine whether any of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of taylor will face criminal charges.

Cameron's office has been investigating taylor's death.

She was killed when louisville police officers served a no-knock warrant at her louisville home in march.

Fs img quote:attorney general daniel cameron statement on breonna taylor case "when the investigation concl ... however... cameron's office did issue a statement today... saying... in part... "when the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about the announcement.

The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources."

