Lily Allen shares snaps from wedding to David Harbour Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:55s - Published Lily Allen shares snaps from wedding to David Harbour Lily Allen celebrated her marriage to David Harbour with a burger, as she took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day, including one of her munching on the greasy treat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lily Allen Pairs Her Dior Wedding Dress With In-N-Out After Marrying David Harbour Now this is a wedding we'd want to go to. Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed they are officially...

E! Online - Published 9 hours ago