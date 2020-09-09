Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Lily Allen And David Harbour Wedding

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:51s - Published
The Lily Allen And David Harbour Wedding

The Lily Allen And David Harbour Wedding

According to The Sun Online, the singer tied the knot with the actor at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday September 7th.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate Las Vegas Wedding With In-N-Out Burgers

The 'Smile' hitmaker and the 'Stranger Things' actor tied the knot at the famed Graceland Wedding...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineDNAUSATODAY.comDaily Record


Stranger Things star David Harbour gets married to singer Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Lily Allen Shares First Photos from Wedding to David Harbour!

Lily Allen is sharing photos from her big day! The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

caaarmeeen_rv

Carmen Rodriguez RT @m_ollymac: david harbour and lily allen getting married by an elvis impersonator in vegas and eating in n out for their reception is po… 1 minute ago

patrobins40

Pat Robins RT @EveningStandard: Lily Allen shows off new wedding ring and bridal manicure on Instagram 💍 https://t.co/vf3i6Rd129 4 minutes ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Lily Allen shows off new wedding ring and bridal manicure on Instagram 💍 https://t.co/vf3i6Rd129 5 minutes ago

flashyteatz

T_Canuwale RT @enews: #StrangerThings’ star David Harbour & Lily Allen have tied the knot in a ceremony that deserves an 11/10: Elvis impersonator ✔️… 6 minutes ago

emnilala

caprisun🇸🇻 ♑︎ I just knew that Lily Allen got married but I didn’t know it was to David Harbour lmaoooo 6 minutes ago

peteragbayanee

poy RT @paperssil: lily allen and david harbour just got married. 💐💖 https://t.co/szK9zrc68I 9 minutes ago

JaidenVonFlate1

Jaiden VonFlatern RT @DailyNickNews: David Harbour’s Stranger Things co-stars and celeb pals rush to congratulate him after Vegas wedding to Lily Allen https… 10 minutes ago

LauraZabs

executive producer speed weed i am taking the most joy from lily allen and david harbour getting married. i just want these two crazy kids to be happy. 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News [Video]

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

Congratulations are in order for David Harbour and Lily Allen, who got married in Las Vegas.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:09Published
Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi [Video]

Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi

In case you missed it here's whats trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published