Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book

The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.


US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Trump's tensions with the military grow after reports that he disparaged soldiers, generals

 Donald Trump's relationship with the military has eroded amid a series of decisions and comments that rankled leaders and rank-and-file members.
In Encounters With Black Leaders, Trump Has Chosen Photo Ops Over Substance

 The president claims he is a champion of Black Americans. But those who have tried to work with him tell a different story.
Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

 President Donald Trump's comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book..
Meadows Would Not Have Granted Woodward Access to Trump

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he would not have advised President Donald Trump to...
Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"

A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly...
Trump: Didn't 'want to create panic' over COVID

President Donald Trump defended his comments downplaying the coronavirus threat, which appear in Bob...
RNC National Spokesperson previews President Trump's visit to Michigan [Video]

RNC National Spokesperson previews President Trump's visit to Michigan

RNC National Spokesperson Liz Harrington joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about President Trump's visit to Michigan, new audio on Trump's knowledge of the coronavirus and much more.

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic [Video]

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic

The audio files were made by journalist Bob Woodward, during several conversations with Trump in early 2020.

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book [Video]

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he..

