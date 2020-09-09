|
|
|
Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book
Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book
The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he would not have advised President Donald Trump to...
Newsmax - Published
|
A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •NPR •CTV News
|
President Donald Trump defended his comments downplaying the coronavirus threat, which appear in Bob...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|