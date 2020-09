President Trump Pushes Back On His Own Recordings Where He Downplays Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:44s - Published 2 minutes ago President Trump Pushes Back On His Own Recordings Where He Downplays Coronavirus President Trump is pushing back against the new book by Bob Woodward detailing his early response to the pandemic. Skyler Henry reports. (9/10/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this