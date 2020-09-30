Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus

Resident doctors of a state-run hospital in Delhi staged protest over pending salaries. The doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital said they have not been paid for more than three months. The resident doctors alleged that the Delhi government has not paid their salaries for past 106 days. "It has become a trend now that salaries won't come on time. There are doctors who are from other states and stay on rent. For the last 106 days, we have not received any salary. Despite several appeals, the administration is not paying heed," said one of the doctors. The largest municipal hospital in Delhi has been declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."