Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election.

The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over the president's handling ofthe coronavirus.

Mr Trump said his infamous comment that people could tryinjecting disinfectant to treat Covid-19 was said "sarcastically".


The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News

'I guess I'm debating you': Donald Trump fires up at debate moderator Chris Wallace

 Prior to the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace said his goal was to be "invisible" – but at many points it seemed the Fox News host was..
New Zealand Herald

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response

 The moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former..
New Zealand Herald

In fiery debate Biden tells Trump, 'Shut up, man'

 The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown as the president repeatedly interrupted..
USATODAY.com

India's Covid-19 caseload races past 62 lakh, recoveries surge to 51,87,825

 India's Covid-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825..
Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses [Video]

Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses

Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses

Watch: Hindu Rao Hospital doctors stage protest over non-payment of salaries [Video]

Watch: Hindu Rao Hospital doctors stage protest over non-payment of salaries

Resident doctors of a state-run hospital in Delhi staged protest over pending salaries. The doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital said they have not been paid for more than three months. The resident doctors alleged that the Delhi government has not paid their salaries for past 106 days. "It has become a trend now that salaries won't come on time. There are doctors who are from other states and stay on rent. For the last 106 days, we have not received any salary. Despite several appeals, the administration is not paying heed," said one of the doctors. The largest municipal hospital in Delhi has been declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP [Video]

Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."

US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, Biden clash over coronavirus, climate change, health care

The first presidential debate involving Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe...
Bay Area Voters Organize Watch Parties For Presidential Debates [Video]

Bay Area Voters Organize Watch Parties For Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate of 2020. Juliette Goodrich got voter reactions at watch parties in Alameda County.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published
US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault' [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault'

US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published