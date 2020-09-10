Global  
 

Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Fewer than 60% of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective.

That figure is on par with much of Western Europe and is far higher than those in eastern European and Asian nations.

According to UPI, the numbers are part of a recent analysis published Thursday in The Lancet.

According to experts, the findings are significant, given the global quest for a vaccine against COVID-19.

To date, COVID-19 has infected nearly 28 million people globally, including 6.4 million in the United States.

Experts have said the pandemic won't end until there is a viable vaccine and large numbers of people take it.


