‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis. Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases. Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, took stock of the situation and discussed the way forward to tackle the crisis. Pawar reportedly called for smooth functioning of the jumbo hospitals in Pune and asked officials to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders wherever needed. There are a total of 10,799 active cases in hospitals and 2,380 are under home isolation currently. Earlier in the week, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also held meetings with health officials to discuss the Covid issue. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also attended one of the meeting with Shard the NCP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile Maharashtra has a cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases. Watch the full video for all the latest updates from India’s worst Covid hit city.
Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the constitution. ‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,’ Kangana tweeted. She also posted a video for late Bala Saheb Thackeray and took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She said that late Sena founder’s never wanted the party to be in an alliance with the Congress and wondered how he would feel at the condition of the party at present. Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, on September 11 informed about the development which the state government made in regards to COVID-19 testing. He informed that total 1,50,652 tests were done in last 24 hours which include 50,000 tests done by government-run RTPCR labs. 76 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, Prasad added. He also emphasised on the positivity rate of Uttar Pradesh which is 4.14 per cent.
Professor Susan Michie, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has criticised the latest rules on Covid-19 as 'complex and confusing' with some that "make no sense". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..
