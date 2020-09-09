Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published
‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case

‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case

Actor Kangana Ranaut has receive support from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra amid her ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government.

Speaking on the demolition of a part of Kangana’s office, Fadnavis questioned the state government and said that they should focus on battling corona and not Kangana.

He said that Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state and yet the state government is focused on fighting Kangana rather than the pandemic.

He questioned why the state government had not demolished Dawood’s house and said that the Maharashtra government was responsible for making Kangana Ranaut a national issue.

Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval.

Kangana Ranaut has attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her tweets after the demolition, which has now been stayed by the Bombay High Court.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Fadnavis attacks Uddhav, asks why didn't you demolish Dawood's house

 Coming down heavily on CM Uddhav Thackeray in actress Kangana Ranaut's office demolition issue, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis has asked why was Mafia don..
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi, aren't you anguished by treatment I am given by Maharashtra govt? Kangana Ranaut lashes at Cong on BMC row

 "You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your..
DNA
Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike [Video]

Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis. Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases. Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, took stock of the situation and discussed the way forward to tackle the crisis. Pawar reportedly called for smooth functioning of the jumbo hospitals in Pune and asked officials to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders wherever needed. There are a total of 10,799 active cases in hospitals and 2,380 are under home isolation currently. Earlier in the week, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also held meetings with health officials to discuss the Covid issue. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also attended one of the meeting with Shard the NCP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile Maharashtra has a cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases. Watch the full video for all the latest updates from India’s worst Covid hit city.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician


Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray no longer welcome in Ayodhya: VHP

 Uddhav had last visited Ayodhya in March this year after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra
DNA

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’ [Video]

Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the constitution. ‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,’ Kangana tweeted. She also posted a video for late Bala Saheb Thackeray and took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She said that late Sena founder’s never wanted the party to be in an alliance with the Congress and wondered how he would feel at the condition of the party at present. Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt [Video]

UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, on September 11 informed about the development which the state government made in regards to COVID-19 testing. He informed that total 1,50,652 tests were done in last 24 hours which include 50,000 tests done by government-run RTPCR labs. 76 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, Prasad added. He also emphasised on the positivity rate of Uttar Pradesh which is 4.14 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month [Video]

NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month

The NHS Covid-19 app is to be launched across England and Wales within twoweeks, with pubs, restaurants and other businesses urged to have codes readyfor customers to check in when they visit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
SAGE Professor says latest rules 'make no sense' [Video]

SAGE Professor says latest rules 'make no sense'

Professor Susan Michie, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has criticised the latest rules on Covid-19 as 'complex and confusing' with some that "make no sense". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress leader Ajay Maken moves SC for rehabilitation of dwellers along rail tracks before eviction

 Senior Congress leader and former minister Ajay Maken has moved the Supreme Court seeking rehabilitation of slum dwellers prior to the removal of 48,000..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

reddevil_420

Mihir RT @sharrmasumann: Dawood’s Ancestral House which BMC did not have time to demolish, despite HC Orders, citing Covid 19. But the same yards… 13 seconds ago

gnr_rwt

GULSHAN RT @rohini_sgh: Curious, why didn’t former CM and future PM Fadnavis demolish Dawood’s house when he was CM? https://t.co/detZsfjAjd 42 seconds ago

WashimUsmani

Washim Usmani RT @rohini_sgh: Curious, why didn’t former CM and future PM Fadnavis demolish Dawood’s house when he was CM? 45 seconds ago

SiladityaChatt

Binoy Goswami Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Retd) Fadnavis @Dev_Fadnavis attacks Uddhav @OfficeofUT, asks why didn't you demolish Dawood's house? Fadnavis Sahib! Yo… https://t.co/pymqTqFL69 1 minute ago

siddiquiafzals

Afzal Siddiqui RT @srivatsayb: @ANI @Dev_Fadnavis why didn't you have guts to demolish Dawood's house when you were CM for five years? And if Kangana isn'… 2 minutes ago

AshokAthaya

ashok athaya 🇮🇳 RT @dna: Why didn't you demolish Dawood's house instead of Kangana's? #DevendraFadnavis attacks #UddhavThackeray #KanganaRanuat https:/… 3 minutes ago

akpanda833

[email protected] @aajtak Sir it’s fine Devendra Fernandes did not demolish Dawood house so why can not present govt do it . Riha h… https://t.co/K1V5DINBuQ 4 minutes ago

SuperdudeAshish

Ashhh RT @timesofindia: Fadnavis attacks Uddhav, asks why didn't you demolish Dawood's house Before leaving for Bihar on Friday, Fadnavis intera… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates [Video]

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published