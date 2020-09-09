‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case

Actor Kangana Ranaut has receive support from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra amid her ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government.

Speaking on the demolition of a part of Kangana’s office, Fadnavis questioned the state government and said that they should focus on battling corona and not Kangana.

He said that Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state and yet the state government is focused on fighting Kangana rather than the pandemic.

He questioned why the state government had not demolished Dawood’s house and said that the Maharashtra government was responsible for making Kangana Ranaut a national issue.

Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval.

Kangana Ranaut has attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her tweets after the demolition, which has now been stayed by the Bombay High Court.

