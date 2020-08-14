Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi , confirmed Delhi Police .

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12. Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops. According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.

The Congress has flayed the naming of Left leader Sitaram Yechury and others in a Delhi Police supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi riots case and said it will..

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets Understand the numbers with HT as the National Statistical Office (NSO) comes out with the GDP estimates for the first quarter (April, May, June) of the current financial year. The GDP estimates for the quarter provide the first glimpse into the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into repeated lockdowns. HT's data and political economy editor Roshan Kishore sits down with JNU's Associate Professor of Economics Himanshu and Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen to decode the numbers.

According to the news agency, they were named accused based on the confession of three students--women's collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana..

Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Police claimed to have found “crucial evidence”, including Khalid’s movement during the riots, after interrogating him about meeting members of ‘United..