Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Umar Khalid Umar Khalid Indian activist

Umar Khalid held for Delhi riots ‘conspiracy’

 Police claimed to have found “crucial evidence”, including Khalid’s movement during the riots, after interrogating him about meeting members of ‘United..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital


Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University Public central university in New Delhi, India

Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh named co-conspirators in supplementary chargesheet

 According to the news agency, they were named accused based on the confession of three students--women's collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana..
DNA
GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets [Video]

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

Understand the numbers with HT as the National Statistical Office (NSO) comes out with the GDP estimates for the first quarter (April, May, June) of the current financial year. The GDP estimates for the quarter provide the first glimpse into the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into repeated lockdowns. HT's data and political economy editor Roshan Kishore sits down with JNU's Associate Professor of Economics Himanshu and Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen to decode the numbers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 36:25Published

North East Delhi North East Delhi District of Delhi in India


Delhi Police Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory

Delhi Riots: Congress opposes naming of Left leader Sitaram Yechury in charge sheet, to raise issue in Parliament

 The Congress has flayed the naming of Left leader Sitaram Yechury and others in a Delhi Police supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi riots case and said it will..
DNA
3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India [Video]

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12. Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops. According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

jd32768519

JD‏‎‎جاوید خان RT @iamwithtruth1: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. They have booked him in under UAPA.… 2 minutes ago

Omamaaakhan

Omama Khan RT @ammaralijan: Former JNU leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police. Umar is a vocal critic of the fascist Modi regime & i… 9 minutes ago

KiranMechstars

Kiran RT @iamharunkhan: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. They have booked him in under UAPA. T… 10 minutes ago

RockySoibam

rocky soibam RT @saurabh3vedi: The @DelhiPolice special cell on Sunday arrested former JNU student Umar Khalid under the stringent UAPA for his alleged… 13 minutes ago

aminaziz57

Amin Aziz Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/8BOi3ltpwP 16 minutes ago

aminaziz57

Amin Aziz RT @themojo_in: Former JNU student & Activist Umar Khalid arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with his alleged role in the… 16 minutes ago

VENKATESHBPHARM

வெங்கி RT @officialfuckbjp: Former JNU student and activist Dr. Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police under UAPA, for his alleged part… 18 minutes ago

arundharhoney

🇮🇳ARUN DHAR🇮🇳 Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots. @Swamy39 @jagdishshetty https://t.co/9ZI1U1v6TF 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
'Our relation with China should be on reciprocity': Former Ambassador to Uzbekistan [Video]

'Our relation with China should be on reciprocity': Former Ambassador to Uzbekistan

Former Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Republic Of Korea, Skand Ranjan Tayal accused the Chinese ambassador in Delhi of spreading lies. He said, "The Chinese ambassador in New Delhi is spreading lies in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published