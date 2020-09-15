Ravi Kishan responds to Jaya Bachchan’s remarks: ‘Expected her to…’

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks.

Kishan said, “"I expected Jaya-ji to support me.

Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.” He added, “I will raise my voice for the future of the youth.

There is a drug business in the industry worth thousands of crores.”Earlier, at Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke.

I am not taking names.

It is a shame," she said.

