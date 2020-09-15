Ravi Kishan responds to Jaya Bachchan’s remarks: ‘Expected her to…’

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks.
Kishan said, “"I expected Jaya-ji to support me.
Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.” He added, “I will raise my voice for the future of the youth.
There is a drug business in the industry worth thousands of crores.”Earlier, at Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.
"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had showed her disagreement over Ravi Kishan's statements in Rajya Sabha session on September 15. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Jaya Bachchan's stand in the Rajya Sabha said, "Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drug racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it." He further said, "Industry is receiving a bad reputation due to few people. The industry provides jobs to 5 lakh people, if some people are trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped."
Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had faced the situations that she did. Kangana also added that merely providing employment is not enough and added that she has compiled a full list of reforms she want from the central government for workers and junior artists. Jaya Bachchan had alleged there was a conspiracy to defame the film industry and said that those who had made a name for themselves in the industry are calling it a gutter. She had said that Bollywood provides employment to about 5 lakh people on a daily basis and had always extended a helping hand when the government needed it. She had also lashed out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had spoken against drug use in the film industry during his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on September 15 announced that he is with BJP-RSS from today onwards. He said, "From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward." On September 9, group of men including Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked him over sharing cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Congress' Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, KC Venugopal spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "Adani Group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There is clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. Government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments." "Changes in norms enabled Adani Group to win all 6 bids," KC Venugopal added.
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Rajya Sabha MP, Dinesh Trivedi spoke on Vande Bharat Mission and Air India. He said, "I must compliment government for bringing back a lot of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. And who did it? It was Air India. You can change the structure of Air India if you want but please don't sell it." "Air India hai to Hindustan hai," TMC MP added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement about the India-China tussle at the LAC in Ladakh. He lauded the armed forces and said that they had shown patience and valour in equal measure while dealing with the situation at the LAC. Rajnath Singh said that China started increasing its troop deployment and changed its patrolling patterns during April and ever since several transgression attempts by the PLA had been foiled by India forces. Rajnath Singh said that India had made it clear that no effort to alter the status quo unilaterally would be acceptable and India would not compromise with its territorial integrity. The Defence Minister that China had voiplaviolated the consensus reached during talks on numerous occasions and added that our forces were on alert to foil any aggression by the Chinese. Rajnath Singh also said that the Indian Army had inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese during the violent Galwan faceoff. The statement from the Defence Minister comes as the opposition parties have been cornering the government over the situation at the LAC in Ladakh. Watch the full video for all the details.
Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments. The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name..
