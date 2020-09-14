Sir Keir Starmer: Government has not got control of Covid

Sir Keir Starmer says the government hasn't got sufficient control over the coronavirus situation and has urged the Prime Minister to hold a COBRA meeting.

The Labour leader accused the government of asking the public to return to work and school but not holding up its side of the bargain, leaving a testing system that is not fit for purpose.

Report by Etemadil.

