Sir Keir Starmer: Government has not got control of Covid

Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Walsall Football Club to learn about its community work during the pandemic, and discuss its efforts to reopen sports stadium in a Covid-secure way.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first in-person visit to Scotland, visiting the University of Edinburgh's Queen's Medical Research Institute. Mr Starmer made the journey after spending days in isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results for one of his children, which came back negative yesterday.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.
Two people have been killed and 14 have been left injured after a mass shooting in Rochester, New York state.
The attack happened at a gathering of about 100 people, which police said was breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons added none of those wounded are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
This comes after Rochester Police Department was rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.
K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea's first National Youth Day.
All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea.
BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song 'Dynamite'.
Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the..