Sir Keir Starmer: Government has not got control of Covid

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer says the government hasn't got sufficient control over the coronavirus situation and has urged the Prime Minister to hold a COBRA meeting.

The Labour leader accused the government of asking the public to return to work and school but not holding up its side of the bargain, leaving a testing system that is not fit for purpose.

Report by Etemadil.

