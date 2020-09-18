Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.
Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users.
Emily Turner reports.
(9-20-20)
