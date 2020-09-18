Global  
 

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users.

Emily Turner reports.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's WeChat download ban

A federal judge in California on Saturday issued a temporary injunction against the president's ban...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleWashington PostNPRNYTimes.com


TikTok deal with Oracle and Walmart gets Trump’s approval, judge blocks WeChat ban

TikTok has successfully skirted an App Store ban in the United States, with President Trump giving...
9to5Mac - Published

Trump suffers blow after California judge blocks WeChat ban

Order for Apple and Google to remove Chinese messaging platform from app stores put on hold
FT.com - Published


TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration [Video]

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration

Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok [Video]

Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok

According to the Commerce Department, beginning Sunday, American users will be blocked from downloading both TikTok and WeChat.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published