COVID-19 cases reported at St. Martin North Elementary

Eight staff members at one school in the Jackson County School District have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

- as they move forward through th- rest of the - week, the superintendent says - the safety of the students- at the school will be the top - priority.

- - "the staff have done an excellent job of- going on, but is it business as- usual all day?

No, we're- escalating our- situation to the point where- we're keeping a close eye and - taking further precautions."

- - - while there has been only one - reported student case in- the district this week, - strick-er expects that number t- rise- slightly once they recieve- updated numbers