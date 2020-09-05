Global  
 

Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen.

John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday.

McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.


Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

 Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP's 2008 nominee.Trump has had a..
Citing family friendship and character, Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

 "It had nothing to do with John McCain at all," Cindy McCain said of her decision to endorse Joe Biden. This was about her.
Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' [Video]

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a tripto France. Mr Trump also attacked his former chief of staff John Kelly as thelikely source of the article, which claimed he also called late Republicansenator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election [Video]

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

George Biggs, a Tuskegee Airman recognized by Congress, dies at 95

 George Washington Biggs, one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen from Arizona, died on Saturday at the age of 95, his daughter told The Arizona Republic.
Only in Arizona: Bobcats clinging to a saguaro cactus caught on camera

 "At first, obviously, it was exciting to see them but then I kind of realized, 'Oh they're up there for a reason,' " Mindy King said.
Warriors' Steve Kerr to Help Joe Biden on National Voter Registration Day

 Kerr to help Biden campaign on National Voter Registration Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Warriors..
Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancy

 President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..
The Green Party’s Biggest Fan? In Some States, It’s the G.O.P.

 Republicans have tried boosting Green Party candidates in previous election cycles to siphon votes from Democrats. They are at it again this year — but it..
