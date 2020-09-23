Global  
 

1 of 3 officers in Breonna Taylor death charged with wanton endangerment

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 21:48s - Published
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky attorney general announces grand jury's charges in Breonna Taylor case

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury has indicted one former police officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor decision: What is wanton endangerment, the charge one Louisville officer faces?

 One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment
 
USATODAY.com

Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 of 3 officers in fatal Breonna Taylor police shooting

 A Kentucky grand jury has indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three charges of wanton endangerment in the fatal shooting of Breonna..
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor decision: What is wanton endangerment, the charge one Louisville officer faces?

One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was charged...
BREAKING: Grand Jury Charges 1 Of 3 Officers In Breonna Taylor Murder

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted former officer Brett Hankison in the murder case of unarmed Black...
One of 3 Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor's Fatal Shooting Charged

Former police detective Brett Hankinson has been indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton...
