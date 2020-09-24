Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor Protests Held Across US After Officers Not Charged For Her Killing

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:43s - Published
Breonna Taylor Protests Held Across US After Officers Not Charged For Her Killing

Breonna Taylor Protests Held Across US After Officers Not Charged For Her Killing

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death in Kentucky.

The jury, however, indicted one officer, Brett Hankinson, for three counts of wanton endangerment over stray bullets that were shot into the apartments surrounding Taylor's home.

The other officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were considered justified in their actions.

The decision, which comes six months after Taylor's death, has sparked outrage in the city of Louisville.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Breonna Taylor protests: Portland police targeted with Molotov cocktails, soup cans during riot

Overnight protests in Portland devolved into riots as demonstrators started fires, and threw...
FOXNews.com - Published

Louisville police report dozens of arrests during Breonna Taylor protests

At least 46 people were arrested Wednesday during protests in Louisville after a Kentucky grand...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comNPR


PHOTOS: Scenes From Breonna Taylor Protests Around The Country

Protests emerged around the country after no police officers were charged directly over the death of...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two Police Officers Shot As Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent In Louisville [Video]

Two Police Officers Shot As Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent In Louisville

Jericka Duncan reports on protests over lack of charges against officers in fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville (9-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:19Published
Cleanup underway after protests in downtown Los Angeles over Breonna Taylor case [Video]

Cleanup underway after protests in downtown Los Angeles over Breonna Taylor case

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night after a grand jury in Kentucky did not indict any of the three Louisville officers directly in the killing of Breonna..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:13Published
2 Louisville Police Officers Recovering From Being Shot During Protests [Video]

2 Louisville Police Officers Recovering From Being Shot During Protests

The shootings marred what were mostly peaceful protests in Louisville, KY following a grand jury's decision on the death of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:18Published