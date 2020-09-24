Breonna Taylor Protests Held Across US After Officers Not Charged For Her Killing

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death in Kentucky.

The jury, however, indicted one officer, Brett Hankinson, for three counts of wanton endangerment over stray bullets that were shot into the apartments surrounding Taylor's home.

The other officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were considered justified in their actions.

The decision, which comes six months after Taylor's death, has sparked outrage in the city of Louisville.