Analysis Of The Indictment In The Breonna Taylor Case
CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller explains "wanton endangerment" and why no officers were charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
‘The Whole Thing Is Just A Mess’: Minnesotans Speak Out After Indictment In Breonna Taylor’s DeathIn Minnesota, activists are responding to the Breonna Taylor case decision saying they’re prepared for the long fight against injustice, Reg Chapman reports (1:37).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept. 23, 2020
Kentucky AG has received ballistics in Breonna Taylor caseKentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional..