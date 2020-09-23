Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Missouri Gov.

Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Missouri Governor and First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

Missouri Governor and First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19 The governor and First Lady of Missouri have both tested positive for coronavirus.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsbizjournalsNPR



Tweets about this

ButterFlyGirlFl

ButterFlyGirlFly RT @jilevin: Missouri Governor Who Shrugged At Kids Getting COVID-19 Tests Positive https://t.co/cSzJPM9PVe 12 seconds ago

edcvhf2

Veterans Health Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/QJ1tg9kjub 5 minutes ago

nettiejo27

nettiejo RT @ALT_uscis: Missouri’s Anti-Mask Governor and His Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/WM4DAsyXNO 6 minutes ago

Kkeane7

Keane stanley RT @realTuckFrumper: Missouri Governor Who Shrugged At Kids Getting COVID-19 Tests Positive https://t.co/YusVprTHjC 9 minutes ago

chloedancer

chloedancer RT @carlquintanilla: Missouri Governor & First Lady test positive. (via @NBCNews) https://t.co/hOy7XqXZMg 11 minutes ago

mikelking

Mikel 🌊🇺🇸⚖️🗽 RT @mog7546: #Missouri’s COVIDIOTS Anti-Mask Governor and His Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus #MikeParson and his wife have both teste… 13 minutes ago

Maja1218

Dorothy RT @CraigRozniecki: "Missouri’s Anti-Mask Governor and His Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus" - https://t.co/nQFYAyeatq 14 minutes ago

PtboGreenVoice

Sue McGregor-Hunter RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: Missouri’s Anti-Mask Governor and His Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/HoodXHZLUT via @thedailybeast 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms [Video]

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms

Mike Parson has tested positive for coronavirus, the Missouri governor announced Wednesday.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:23Published
Parsons positive for coronavirus [Video]

Parsons positive for coronavirus

After a rapid test Governor Mike Parson has received a positive result for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined awaiting a PCR test result

Credit: KQTVPublished
Missouri's health director says Gov. Parson, wife test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri's health director says Gov. Parson, wife test positive for COVID-19

Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 07:16Published