Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 58 lakh mark, records 86,052 cases in 24 hours



India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the Covid tally past 58 lakhs after a single day spike of 86,052 new cases. 1,141 people succumbed to the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 8 hours ago

San Francisco Sets Aside Millions to Mitigate Virus Impact on Latino Community



San Francisco mayor London Breed's office announced $28.5 million will be allocated to the city's Latino community to combat the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (9-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:51 Published 10 hours ago