Breonna Taylor's family calls on prosecutor to release jury transcripts

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called on Kentucky's attorney general to release the transcripts of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any of the Louisville police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid.


Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville cop injured in Breonna Taylor shooting threatens lawsuits over being called 'murderer'

 Jonathan Mattingly was the Louisville police officer who was injured during the Breonna Taylor shooting. He has hired a civil attorney.
Louisville officer called 'murderer' in Breonna Taylor shooting hires attorney, threatens lawsuits

 Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was not indicted by the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case, has hired a civil attorney.
 
Truck Plows Through Breonna Taylor Protesters in L.A., 1 Person Hit

 LAPD is investigating after a truck drove through a crowd protesting the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision ... sending at least one person to the hospital, Law..
Breonna Taylor's Mother and Family to Address Grand Jury Results

 Breonna Taylor's mother and family are set to address the public for the first time since it was announced that only one of the three cops involved in her case..
Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump American lawyer

Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor Cops Should Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

 Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump wants the grand jury transcript released to see if prosecutors tried to make a case for charging the cops with..
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, Ben Crump, on grand jury decision

 Ben Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, gives his reaction to the grand jury decision not to bring charges related to Taylor's death. One officer..
Man held at gunpoint by police hires Benjamin Crump, wants $2.5 million from Arizona city

 Benjamin Crump most recently represented the family of Breonna Taylor. Louisville city officials settled the case for a historic $12 million.
Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew [Video]

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02

Related news from verified sources

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family speaks about grand jury indictment

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents the family of Breonna Taylor, speaks about the...
Breonna Taylor Family Lawyer Demands Kentucky AG Release Grand Jury Transcripts: Was This Justice or a ‘Sham Proceeding?’

*Benjamin Crump*, the civil rights attorney representing the family of *Breonna Taylor*, demanded a...
'It's Still Breonna Taylor For Me': Taylor Family Plans Friday Press Conference

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, broke her silence in an Instagram post on Thursday. "It's still...
Related videos from verified sources

2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

The Louisville police officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at the protests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06
Charles Barkley Facing Backlash For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Charles Barkley Facing Backlash For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

On Thursday night, during the NBA pregame show, Barkley said Taylor's death should not be compared to other recent high-profile cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:56
Breonna Taylor protesters vow to continue [Video]

Breonna Taylor protesters vow to continue

People protesting against the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, vow to continue 'until we get change'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:53