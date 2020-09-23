Breonna Taylor's family calls on prosecutor to release jury transcripts
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called on Kentucky's attorney general to release the transcripts of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any of the Louisville police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid.
[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.