Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman. Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Parscale: TV news "thought I was a joke"

 What happened when Brad Parscale went to TV news organizations, including CBS News, to predict a Trump victory? More of Parscale's interview
CBS News

Who is Brad Parscale?

 The digital guru from Trump's 2016 campaign has been chosen to run the president's 2020 re-election bid. In October, Parscale spoke to 60 Minutes
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Report says Trump paid no income tax for 11 years

New York Times alleges president’s returns show years of tax avoidance and business losses
FT.com - Published

Trump calls NYT report on his taxes "fake news"

President Trump on Sunday called a New York Times report that alleged he paid only $750 in federal...
CBS News - Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Release Tax Returns, Suggests Rival Should Do the Same

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Release Tax Returns, Suggests Rival Should Do the Same For four years, President Donald Trump refused to show his tax returns. And now that his reelection...
HNGN - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up' [Video]

Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up'

President Donald Trump says the New York Times report was "made up," and has once again claimed he cannot release his returns because he is under audit -- which does not stop him from releasing them..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 [Video]

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news' [Video]

Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news'

President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, citing tax-return data.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published