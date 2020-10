Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:39s - Published 3 days ago

Reporter Joe Saint George takes a look at the efforts being made to make sure they are secure.

Everything in this year's election if different including ballot drop boxes in some states.

Ballot drop boxes are more common in this election

BALLOT DROP BOXES LIKE THIS ONE ARE MORE POPULAR THAN EVER THIS YEAR.

AND AMERICANSARE ALREADY ARE VOTING.

OVER THEWEEKEND WE VOTERS LIKE TERRELLIN DETROITMICHIGAN TURNING IN THEIRBALLOT.

HE IS READY FOR THISELECTION TO BE OVER.

WHAT'S THEBENEFIT OF A DROP BOX?

WELLELECTION OFFICIALS SAY FOR ONEIT TAKES THE POST OFFICEOUT OF THE EQUATION.

YOU DON'TNEED A STAMP.

YOU DON'TNEED TO WORRY ABOUT A POSTMARKOR PROCESSINGTIMES.

BUT THESE DROP BOXES HAVEFACED SOME CONTROVERSY.REPUBLICANS HAVE BEEN SUING INSOME STATES LIKEPENNSYLVANIA TO BLOCK THEIR USE.AND THE PRESIDENTTWEETED RECENTLY "SO NOW THEDEMOCRATS AREUSING MAIL DROP BOXES, WHICH AREA VOTER SECURITYDISASTER" WELL WE SPOKE WITH ONEOF THE NATION'S LARGESTMAKERS OF BALLOT DROP BOXES,LARRY OLSON OFLASERFAB, TO FIND OUT WHAT'SDONE TO MAKE SURE THEY ARESECURE.

WE'VE GOT BOXES IN 13STATES, WE'VE DONEEVERYTHING WE CAN TO MINIMIZETHE OPPORTUNITIESFOR ANY BODY TO TAMPER TO WITHTHE BOXES.

WE'VE MADE THEMSECURE ENOUGH THAT YOU CAN RUNINTO THEM WITH A TRUCK ANDTHEY WON'T OPEN UP.

LARRY SAYSON AVERAGE THESE BALLOTBOXES AROUND THE COUNTRYTYPICALLY WEIGH 600 POUNDS ANDTHEY TEND TO BE BOLTED TO THEGROUND SO SOMEBODYDOESN'T STEAL THE ENTIRE BALLOTBOX.

IN DETROIT I'M JOEST.

GEORGE.YOU CAN EXPECT TO STOP SEEINGPOLITICAL ADS ON GOOGL